BELOIT—Organization, hospitality and creativity define the efforts of DeAnne Gile to benefit a number of volunteer programs in the Beloit area.
The July Volunteer of the Month recalls first volunteering as a Big Sister when she was 25, establishing a relationship with her “little,” a young second grader, and nurturing that friendship through to junior high. Her impact on the young lady’s life was evident when she was invited to attend her wedding years later.
Gile has responded to a number of invitations to volunteer. She credits a former employer, Gary Meier, for encouraging her to become involved in the community, when she joined the Zonta Club of Beloit, a women’s service organization dedicated to improving the status of women. She fondly recalls using her creative side to help produce centerpieces for club fundraisers like “Purse”onally Yours, and the Tribute to Women.
“If I see a need, I give 100 percent.”
Additionally, she has served as an usher for the Beloit Civic Theater for the past four years, where she gets to enjoy her love of theater, along with meeting a lot of people.
But Gile credits others, like Ruth Kolpack, as the true inspiration for her volunteer work.
“Ruth was the first person to ask me to get involved at St. Thomas Catholic Church,” notes Gile. “She was a hard person to say ‘no’ to. She’s still hard to say ‘no; to.” It was here that Gile learned the importance of faith to your volunteering spirit.
“In giving, we receive.”
Kolpack offers her own words of appreciation for Giles’ efforts. “I would describe DeAnne Gile as ‘hospitality extraordinaire.’ Everything she touches is done with grace and beauty. I think she thrives on creativity.”
DeAnne is active at St. Thomas as a lector, communion minister and with Altar Society, where she serves on the Scholarship Committee responsible for helping to select a recipient for the annual high school scholarship. For countless years she has organized the parish picnic, making attractive signs to welcome all to the event.
It is Family Promise of Greater Beloit that has captured Giles’ heart and attention.
“I was interested in Hands of Faith from the very beginning (2001),” describes Gile. “I began as an overnight volunteer, providing meals, serving as an evening host. One thing led to another, and Dennis asked me to step in.”
Dennis Connerton had been serving as the volunteer coordinator for St. Thomas and St. Jude Catholic churches. In 2014 he asked Gile to step in.
“DeAnne is a very kind and giving person, willing to do whatever she is asked to do to help others in need. Her sense of caring, her flexibility and organizational abilities are all valuable components of whatever she engages in,” said Connerton. “Anytime DeAnne decides to join in on a project, she jumps in totally and is always committed.”
For many years, Gile helped with a diocesan retreat called TEC (Together Encountering Christ). According to Connerton, she was awarded the “Spirit of TEC Award,” given annually to one deserving volunteer who has shown exemplary service and commitment.
As the coordinator for Family Promise at St. Thomas, Kolpack says Gile creates a special welcome sign for each family, and then for each individual. She puts fruit and other snack items in baskets to make an attractive display.
“All of this is not only for its attractiveness, but is a sign of acknowledging the dignity of each person served,” says Kolpack.
Devin Blay-Stahl, Executive Director of Family Promise of Greater Beloit acknowledges Gile’s contributions and cited one family, in particular, whom Gile coordinated with other volunteers to almost completely furnish their new home, supply food and obtain baby items for their new addition.
