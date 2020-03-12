LAKE GENEVA—Exploring the ice castles means something special for everyone, whether its a family outing, a romantic date or because you wanted a souvenir hot chocolate mug and one of those jumbo cookies that’s bigger than your face.
Hosted this winter season at Geneva National Resort & Club, the enchanted ice castles drew visitors from all across Wisconsin, Illinois and beyond to witness the giant sculptures and network of glowing icicle structures.
“It just sparks creativity and the imagination,” said Jesse Stone, the lead builder and site manager. “That really draws families and communities out to be able to anticipate something new every year.”
The seasonal attractions have since closed as snows have melted, but are expected to return again next year.
Madison resident Amberly Stevens was among those who brought her family to the ice castles at the end of February.
She grew up in Pleasant Grove, Utah, which is in the area where the Midway Ice Castles originated. While she wasn’t able to go at the time, she finally had her chance with her own family this season.
It might be a new family tradition, too.
“If we’re going to live in a place that’s so cold, we might as well embrace it,” she said.
Amberly was excited to be there with her sons Gabe, 2, and James 4, along with their dad, Kevin Stevens. The boys loved the numerous ice slides, she said.
“It’s been really cool,” she said. “It’s really pretty, really fun. We made kind of a weekend out of it.”
Seeing the ice castles for ourselves was also a neat experience for my girlfriend, Stephanie, and I. It was photo city between the lighted fountains, icy throne sculpture and towering archways.
Plus, we took home one of those fancy souvenir cups.
With Stephanie still finishing up grad school at UW-Whitewater, making the drive to Lake Geneva wasn’t very far for us. But the music straight out of Disney movies and lighted sculptures give the feeling of being in your own little world.
For the castle builders, getting the structures up and running this season was no small task.
After early snows getting a head start on growing icicles around Halloween, Stone said fluctuating patterns melted the castles five times over as crews hustled to rebuild every time over several weeks late last year.
“It was a serious weather roller coaster,” Stone said.
The ice castles almost didn’t happen, he said, but an early January surge of snow and lower temperatures helped to push through the challenge, and the ice castles were then able to open publicly at the end of January.
Building teams grew icicles on-site and harvested more than 20,000 icicles each day to fill up two-acres of terrain, Stone said.
It has always been a labor or love, but is worth it each year for the end result of having a sort of amusement park and art project all in one, Stone said.
“It just hasn’t gotten old,” Stone said. “For a person to come and see this for the first time is quite remarkable. It’s really pretty magical.”
