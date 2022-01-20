JANESVILLE—Everybody loves their truck and tractor pulls, why not have a dog pull?
People and their furry friends are invited to some hot food, a 50-50 raffle and the opportunity to see beautiful and talented canines when the Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin returns to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St., for the annual Pooch Pull on Feb. 19. Canine athletes will compete by pulling a series of weighted carts in this outdoor community event.
Weigh-ins start at 9 a.m. and will end at 10:30 a.m. The competition begins at 11 a.m. The event was not held last year, and people are excited to have it return.
“It’s a fun, free event and COVID-19 friendly in the outdoors. Come see a lot of beautiful animals and spend some time outdoors,” said Fundraising Coordinator Ann Peterson.
There is a novice class that is open for anyone to bring their dog to compete. Dogs must weigh more than 30 pounds and be no older than 10 years old. This is also an official pull event for the club where competitors can earn points for the overall season.
The club is requesting spectators not bring their pets as this distracts the dogs that are competing. The event will be completed by 4:30 or 5 p.m.
“There is no entry fee for watching,” Peterson said.
The dogs pull wagons loaded with dog food that was donated by the sponsor for this event, NaturPak Pet.
As the pooch pulling ensues outside, there will be an array of delicious menu items awaiting inside where people can warm up and view animals up for adoption. Different chilis are available for a donation. There also will be a bake sale, hot beverages and a 50-50 raffle. There will be coffee and hot chocolate for sale from Mocha Moments.
The building will be open for people to warm up and use the facilities, however, masks must be worn while inside the building.
Proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
For more information about sponsorship or donation opportunities people can contact Peterson at apeterson@petsgohome.org.
The Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin Inc. was started in 1969 by a group of people interested in the promotion of the true image of the Alaskan Malamute. It is felt that the breed can be promoted and advanced through sharing of knowledge between club members.
“There are approximately 12 official pulls per year and an average of 30 dogs that compete,” Peterson said.
The Alaskan Malamute is derived from a work dog kept by the Mahlemut tribes in the Norton Sound area of Alaska. They were bred as working dogs, used in hunting seals, let loose in packs to course the polar bear, and to haul heavy sleds filled with supplies. They were treated well, but they were not “pets.”
In the early 1900s Paul Voelker Sr. and Paul Voelker Jr. brought dogs from Alaska to the United States and developed a slightly different “strain” of Malamute. Some of these dogs saw service in World War I and World War II. This strain was generally known as the “M’Loot” strain, according to the Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin Inc. website at https://amcw.org.
The Malamute is a member of the Working Group of dogs, and was first registered by the AKC in 1935. Malamutes are large, friendly, very active, intelligent and powerful dogs.