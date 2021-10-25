New Life Ministries, 1400 Harvey St., is gearing up for the annual Trunk or Treat event sponsored by the church on Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. Pictured from left are Adriana Sanders and her sister, Alaundra Sanders, holding up a bag of candy and the first place trophy that will be given out that day. Trunk or Treat is open to all and will occur in the church parking lot.
BELOIT—Break out the flannels and overalls and prepare for some 1990s cartoons this Halloween.
Children are invited to a trunk-or-treat event at Center of Hope New Life Ministries, 1400 Harvey St. on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. With a 1990s cartoon theme, trunks will be decorated with Rugrats, Dexter’s Lab and Animaniacs cartoon characters.
The event is free to the public, with free food and games and a specially-designed trophy will be given to the best decorated trunk. Combat boots and fannie packs are allowed.
This will be the third year for the event. It wasn’t held last year due to COVID-19. The event—held with lots of help from Adriana Sanders, Alaundrea Sanders and Priscilla Nixon—typically attracts over 500 children.
“It’s a safe environment for the kids and a way to introduce trunk or treat to the inner city,” Adriana Sanders said. “It keeps out the scary part of Halloween. We have plenty of games, food and lots and lots of kids. It’s just fun.”
With each year having a theme, this year the trunks will be reflective of 1990s cartoons. A mood ring would register blue.
Those who wish to register a trunk can call Sanders at 608-436-7846.
Sanders said trunks always rise to the themes chosen.
In 2019 the Disney theme brought out one trunk with a disco ball, lights and a karaoke machine where kids could sing “Moana” movie songs. A couple of people dressed as minions and playing a movie out of their trunk.
“They made the kids laugh and ultimately were the winners,” she said.
In other years Beloit Police officers have made appearances, passing out pencils and stickers.
Sanders, 35, is a stay-at-home mom and volunteers as a director of the Center of Hope, a free after-school program offered through New Life Ministries from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. She has three boys 16, 15 and 10 and loves to help children. There are 20 in the program between the ages of 7 and 17.
The two other volunteers are Priscilla Nixon and Alaundrea Sanders, who will be helping at the trunk or treat along with older teams of kids from the program to help volunteer.
Sanders said the late Doris Wiles started it in 2009. She passed away in 2017 and Sanders and team stepped up to keep it going. The program includes a step dance team and is working with getting some literacy activities with the Beloit Public Library underway.