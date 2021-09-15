TOWN OF BELOIT—The 45th Annual Autorama Car Show and Swap Meet will be back in its full form at Preservation Park from 8 a.m.—4 p.m. on Sunday.
Hosted by the Beloit Evening Lions Club, Coachmen Street Rod Club, Blue Ribbon Classic Chevy Club and the XLR8 Car Car Club, the event will feature thousands of vehicles on display in addition to great food, a variety vendors and other automotive attractions.
“I’m just glad to be back,” said Autorama Chair Todd Nelson.
Autorama was cancelled in 2019 due to flooding in the park, and in 2020 the event was scaled back due to COVID-19 with a scavenger hunt road rally held in lieu of the traditional car show. Although the road rally might return next spring or summer, organizers are eager to host the large-scale event in the park again to show off the region’s coolest cars and trucks. Car clubs from other states will be arriving to “show and tell (a lot)” and check out the competition.
This year’s show will feature Corvette, Street Rod, High Performance, Stock, Modified, Truck, and Import classes similar to what was offered in previous years. More than 1,200 autos are typically featured in Autorama, but since the event was off for two years, Nelson said there could be more vehicles for viewing.
In past years the event has attracted 3,000 to 4,000 spectators.
The entrance fee is $15 for show cars. Online registration is available until the night before the show. After that vehicle owners will need to register at the show.
Spectator admission is as follows: age 8 and under free; 8-15-year-olds, $5; and 15 and up is $10.
Vendor spaces are 20-by-20 feet and the cost is $25 per spot. Vendors can set up on Saturday from noon—5 p.m. Gates will open to vendors at 6 a.m. on Sunday.
People can visit “Autorama” on Facebook with links to registration forms for vendors and those with show vehicles.
Nelson encouraged everyone to remember the vendors, 32 which had registered as of Wednesday. Midwest Mixes had offered to donate 50% of its sales the day of the show to the Lions Club.
The Lions Club will have a tent selling hamburgers, brats, hog dogs, beer, pop and water.
The fundraiser typically raises around $35,000 which is given back to the community to organizations such as Project 16:49, VetsRoll and the Boys & Girls Club to name a few.
This year’s car show winners will receive Autorama’s signature handmade clock trophies. This year they are featuring an air cleaner in the design.
Nelson advised everyone to remember to be cautious when driving to the show. Highway 51 was redone down to two lanes with a center turn lane in 2019, and Autorama has not had a show using the new lane configuration.