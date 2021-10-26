BELOIT— Craving some chili for the big game on Thursday?
Caritas will be holding the Empty Bowl drive-through event from 5—7 p.m. on Thursday in the Caritas parking lot at 2840 Prairie Ave. It will be a drive-through chili dinner. Guests will pick up 12 ounce cups of chili which are frozen and can be heated later at home. The meal also includes crackers, a brownie and a bottle of water. The cost is $10. Payments must be made in cash.
There are only 100 dinners available. The event is sponsored by Culver’s, E&D Water Works and Dianne Sass and Friends.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit neighbors in the Beloit area. Board members will be running the drive through operation.
“People can get their chili, go home, heat it up and enjoy the game,” said Caritas Executive Director Max Dodson.
The event has typically been held on the weekends in the past. The board decided to have it on a “Thursday football” night.
“It’s the Packers versus the Cardinals, one of the hottest games,” Dodson said.
Last year was the first drive-through Empty Bowl event, which went well.
“We didn’t know what the outcome would be. We made $1,000 for two hours of work. We would also like to raise $1,000 this year,” Dodson said.
Dodson said Caritas is averaging about 400 families who visit the pantry, which is down a third from pre-COVID times. He’s heard from other pantries that they are also down in numbers. He said some of the child tax credits and other assistance such as federal unemployment benefits have given people more purchasing power and they might not need to rely on food pantries as much right now.
However, since the federal unemployment benefits have ended and shortages due to the supply chain disruption and inflation costs have become issues, Dodson expects the numbers of people seeking food from Caritas will be stable or likely going up in the coming months.
The Caritas food pantry is open for service, as a drive-through on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m.—2:15 p.m.; and Thursday from 10 a.m.—12:15 p.m. People must have their identification ready. Households receive at least a 25 pound box of dry goods, bread, and at least one package of frozen meat. There is a table setting out where people can select their fruits and vegetables.
First time visitors must bring a current photo identification card and mail postmarked within the past 30 days. All adults in the household must have a current photo identification card. For children people must have a birth certificate or government document with the child’s name and birth date.