JANESVILLE—Two suspects are being sought in relation to a shooting that left four people wounded on Saturday at a gentlemen’s club south of Janesville.
Jaquczeas “Jaq” Antione-Amura Wiggins, 23, and Damonte “Gold Mouth” Deandre Green, 27, both of Beloit, are being sought on charges of first degree reckless injury and recklessly endangering safety, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Blu Astor Cabaret, 6530 S. Highway 51 at about 2:06 a.m. Saturday where a shooting was reported. Four people suffered injuries in the shooting.
Wiggins and Green are to be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees them should not approach them.
Anyone with information about the suspects should contact Detective Charlie Cowan at the sheriff’s office at 608-757-7926. Tips also can be submitted online at www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm.
