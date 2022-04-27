BELOIT—People from across the community made VetsRoll’s goal of letting war veterans see the upcoming christening of the USS Beloit in person possible. VetsRoll will transport two charter coach buses full of veterans and VetsRoll members to Marinette for ship’s christening on May 7.
The USS Beloit is a Freedom class, littoral combat ship named after Beloit. The ship was named in honor of the long working history of Fairbanks Morse Defense and the Beloit community and the U.S. Navy. Fairbanks Morse has been manufacturing ship engines for the U.S. Navy for about 100 years.
“We have done trips before in the past, but nothing this unique before,” said Mark Finnegan, President of VetsRoll. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to attend.”
VetsRoll’s first trip was back in 2010 when John and Mark Finnegan loaded up war veterans on buses to Washington, D.C. so they could view the war memorials there. It was originally thought to be a one and done event, but has continued since with the many donations from the community.
For the trip to Marinette, VetsRoll originall planned to get the funding for one charter bus, while the City of Beloit would fund the second bus.
“This past Monday, a generous anonymous individual donated to cover the cost of both buses,” Finnegan said.
A separate anonymous donor covered the cost of incidentals and beverages for the vets, Finnegan said.
The buses will leave early Saturday morning and return that afternoon.
“Breakfast will be catered by Beloit Family Restaurant that is funded by Fairbanks Morse Defense.” Finnegan noted. “Lunch will be generously provided by Culvers. Craig Culver himself asked us to send him the bill.”
The christening is a U.S. Navy hosted event which will be conducted with tight security measures and a limited number of people will be allowed near the ship. There is a park near the area where the ship christening ceremony will be held where the general public and members of VetsRoll can see the ship.
There will be about 30 veterans who VetsRoll will be taking up to Marinette who will be able to witness the christening ceremony, Finnegan said.
The remaining dozen or so Beloit veterans will be provided transportation and assistance to be able to watch from the park.
Outside of the christening event, VetsRoll has been a part of a documentary film that is being made to celebrate the USS Beloit. The film is funded by Fairbanks Morse Defense.
“The documentary shows everything that went into the design of the ship, what Fairbanks Morse Defense has contributed to the U.S. Navy and what a difference Beloit has made to our country,” Finnegan said. “Beloit citizens have made a huge, significant impact on our country.”
The news of the ship and the fact that many of our veterans can see the ship in person has stirred a lot of excitement.
“There has been a lot of discussion on social media and excitement surrounding the christening,” Finnegan noted. “Once the (film) comes out this moment will live on for ages.”
“I think it is incredible that a ship named after our small town will travel all over the world,” Finnegan said. “The fact that the sponsor, Marcia Anderson, is a native to Beloit and everything she accomplished is even more incredible.”
Anderson is the first African-American woman to reach the rank of major general in the U.S. Army Reserve. Anderson retired from the army reserve in 2016.