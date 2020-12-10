BELOIT—gBETA Beloit, Madison and Milwaukee, part of the Nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor program, will host a Virtual Pitch Night and is inviting the community to attend.
It will be held at 5 p.m. on Dec. 15. People can RSVP online at www.gbetastartups.com/beloit/pitch-night.
The virtual event will feature five startups from Beloit as well as startups from Madison and Milwaukee.
“These are very exciting and local companies doing innovative and big things, not only on a national level, but on a global scale as well,” gBeta Beloit Director Mason Cook said. “Come to Pitch Night and see what they are working on and the other innovation going on in the state and be part of the magic the entrepreneurial community can provide.”
Pitch night marks the end of the fall gBeta program and is a graduation event. At pitch night each company will deliver a five-minute pitch to an audience of mentors, investors and community members. This is an opportunity to hear all about the innovative ideas coming out of communities and a chance to support these entrepreneurs. There will be time before and after the presentations to network with the startup companies and other attendees virtually, and gener8tor will host giveaways from local startups during the event.
The following Beloit area companies will be featured: Aktibo Athletics CEO Johann Hayag who creates athletic apparel for eco-conscious consumers; GLW Nicholas Shepherd who makes commercial drone technology; QwikTrips CEO Shanta Lana Hereford who connects individuals with service providers to schedule appointments; Safepro CEO Paul L. Eckert who developed an emergency evacuation system for dangerous events; and Thriveific CEO Jerrick Hakim who created an application for accounting, customer relations, and project management for small business owners.
The gBETA programs are offered in Beloit, Madison and Milwaukee thanks to the support of Hendricks Commercial Properties, Irontek, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, Kohl’s, Northwestern Mutual, 5 Lakes Institute and The American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact.