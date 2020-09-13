BELOIT—The Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC) will meet in closed session today to review multiple projects, including the ongoing negotiation between Hendricks Commercial Properties (HCP) for future speculative buildings and separately a lease agreement regarding the the Fine Arts Incubator.
On July 9, the GBEDC approved an amendment to the purchase agreement with HCP related to 43 acres of land at 720 Gateway Boulevard in the Gateway Business Park. Construction of two industrial speculative buildings had been planned for March, but due to COVID-19 the project was delayed.
HCP has completed multiple industrial speculative buildings such as facilities in use by Palmer-Donavin and Toledo Molding and Die.
The executive committee could take action on a second amendment to the real estate agreement regarding the project following closed session discussion, according to the agenda. No action is listed for the Fine Arts Incubator.
The committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. today by teleconference. The public may attend the meeting virtually by calling 224-501-3412, access code 440-132-429.
All public participants’ phones will be muted during the meeting.