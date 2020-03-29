BELOIT—The Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation’s new five-year strategic plan includes business retention and expansion, image management, workforce development and more
The GBEDC will continue to market available property at the Gateway Business Park and across the City of Beloit, along with available property in the Town of Beloit, Town of Turtle and City of South Beloit, according to the plan.
The group also will work to discover new properties that may be “prime for development and redevelopment which may not be actively marketed or formally listed for sale but provide prime opportunities.”
Another tool mentioned in attracting new businesses could be the development of future spec buildings, researching project-specific grants and brainstorming potential state-recognized Opportunity Zones.
The Greater Beloit Area is experiencing a “housing crisis,” the draft says. According to a special report published by the Wisconsin Realtors Association (WRA) in August of 2019, housing construction and subdivision activity in Wisconsin hasn’t recovered from the great recession and remain historically low.
Rental housing affordability in Rock County is also a major challenge, with the county’s typical renting household not able to afford a mid-priced rental unit.
“The cost of construction is preventing builders from undertaking housing development projects in price ranges most average homebuyers can afford,” the strategic plan said. “A shortage of contractors in general complicates the situation for areas, like Beloit, where there is a need but the volume is greater elsewhere. Because housing is so strongly tied to employers’ ability to hire workers, it becomes an economic development issue, and therefore something GBEDC needs to pay attention to. In order to support business growth, the community needs to be able to ensure there is an adequate housing supply at a variety of price points.”
Most employers continue to see worker and talent shortages. The report cites the potential Ho-Chunk Nation resort-casino project and Amazon fulfillment center as two potential areas that could spur future job opportunities.
