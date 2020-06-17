BELOIT—Two suspects are being sought in connection with a breakin at a Speedway gas station on Liberty Avenue on Monday.
The break-in took place around 1:30 a.m. Beloit police observed the glass door to the business had been broken out. Surveillance video showed two suspects. One was wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants while the other was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the Greater Beloit Area Crimestoppers at 608-362-7463.
