BELOIT—A gas leak prompted an evacuation of nearby residents in the area of Central and Carnegie avenues on Tuesday morning in Beloit, according to the Beloit Fire Department.
Fire crews responded at around 10:09 a.m. for a report of a gas leak. A broken gas line was shut off by Alliant Energy as crews repaired the line.
The evacuations of nearby homes was a precautionary measure, fire staff said. Residents were able to return home at around 1 p.m. During this response, a firefighter experienced a medical event on scene and was transported to a nearby hospital.