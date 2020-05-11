TOWN OF BELOIT — No injuries were reported in a garage fire on Sunday in the Town of Beloit that was started by a chicken coop heat lamp, according to the Town of Beloit Fire Department.
At around 8:35 p.m., township fire staff with mutual aid from City of Beloit, Town of Turtle and Orfordville fire departments, were dispatched to 1832 Walters Road for a garage fire.
Fire crews located fire inside the attached garage and extinguished the fire before it reached the interior of the home.
No people were injured but two cats are unaccounted for as of Monday morning, the fire department said.
Total fire damages were estimated at $50,000 including the garage, contents and a vehicle.
