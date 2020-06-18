BELOIT - The Beloit Fire Department said a garage fire in the 3000 block of Prarie Avenue on Tuesday caused around $5,000 in damage.
The fire was reported at 7:32 a.m. at 3113 Prairie Avenue.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms may develop after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 19, 2020 @ 12:49 am
BELOIT - The Beloit Fire Department said a garage fire in the 3000 block of Prarie Avenue on Tuesday caused around $5,000 in damage.
The fire was reported at 7:32 a.m. at 3113 Prairie Avenue.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.