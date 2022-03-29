BELOIT—G5 Brewing Company is looking forward to growth at their brew pub business in the Gateway Business Park.
The business, which opened at 1895 Gateway Blvd. in 2019, is planning to add a new barrel aging facility to its business and offering new attractions for customers.
“We currently have 30 barrels, and with this expansion we will have an estimate 200 to 300 barrels available for use,” said Tim Goes, Head Brewer at G5 Brewing Company.
“In the coming weeks we will be experimenting with aging wine,” Goes said, noting the barrel facility can be used for both wine, beer and more.
This will be the brewery’s first hand in the wine-making process.
Aging barrels can be used for a variety of spirits inducing rum, whiskey, brandy, tequila, sherry, port, dry wines and beer, This can expand what G5 Brewing Company can offer their customers.
“Aging spirits takes a long time. The aging process can take anywhere from 12 months to 24 months,” Goes explains.
“It is a lot of experimentation when it comes to aging beer,” said Lee Gunderson, owner of G5 Brewing.
“Lee has always had a passion for aging beer. We now are ageing three different beers and hope to expand this,” Goes said.
“I have been thinking about this expansion since we built our original building,” Gunderson said.
The new building will offer a much bigger patio space for outdoor events. Lee hopes to increase the frequency of live music and performances compared to what they have now, with the new expansion.
“We are looking to bring back live music to our current building in the next few weeks,” Goes said.
The restaurant will offer their next Laughs and Brews event on May 20. Tickets are available for purchase on their website for $15 or there will be a limited number of tickets available at the door for $20 each.
“This time, we are pairing some of the best stand-up has to offer with some of Wisconsin’s finest craft beers at G5 Brewing Company,” business’s website states.
“People will have room to sit down and sprawl out when watching a live performance with the new expansion,” Goes said.
G5 Brewing purchased 4 acres of land from the City of Beloit for about $40,000. The new building’s main goal for the business, besides the aging barrels, is to host events for organizations and family’s in the area.
The building will have a bar and seating indoors for events.
“It will be a place to hang out, hosts events or even just grabbing a beer,” Goes explained.
When it is not hosting events, it is open to the public.
“The new building will have a focus on entertainment, spirits and have snacks rather than meals like our current building offers,” Goes explained.
Both buildings will be open for operation once construction is completed.
Specific dates for opening are not concrete yet and will be “announced in the coming weeks,” Gunderson clarified.
G5 Brewing Company is currently open for dinner on Tuesdays and lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday.