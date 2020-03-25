The coronavirus/COVID-19 is taking a heavier toll on area employers as the crisis wears on with area workers being placed on furlough or having their wages cut.
Some facilities had to make difficult decisions duth to health safety reasonse while others have seen a reduction in revenue due to the coronavirus situation.
Stateline Family YMCA CEO Ann Hankins said the Stateline Family YMCA had to furlough 254 of its employees at its Roscoe and Beloit branches. Some of the employees were able to be hired temporarily by the City of Beloit to help with drive-through polling efforts.
“We still are operating emergency childcare for essential workers which include first responders and healthcare providers,” Hankins said. “It has increased slightly over the past week.”
The Y also is trying to keep members motivated virtually through online classes and other challenges they are issuing via social media and through Y app.
“We are looking at other opportunities to serve our community. We are investigating a potential blood drive, and working with Community Action Inc. and the Stateline Boys and Girls Club,” Hankins said. “It’s not the typical mode of operations in terms of members being able to use our facilities, but we are pivoting our resources during this COVID-19 crisis to better serve our community.”
Adams Publishing Group, owner of the Beloit Daily News, the Janesville Gazette and several other Wisconsin newspapers, on Tuesday reduced workforce hours in response to the severe drop in revenues due to coronavirus concerns.
Reduced hours and pay adjustments impact all hourly and salaried employees, along with company executives.
“As we are all well aware, the economy is experiencing significant and rapidly evolving challenges for all businesses due to coronavirus, and APG is experiencing the same contraction,” CEO Mark Adams wrote in a memo to staff.
The company said adjustments are intended as a short-term strategy, while acknowledging no one knows how long the coronavirus crisis may continue.
“We need to be responsive to the rapidly changing economy and at the same time ensure our associates are safe while simultaneously providing essential news and information to the community. Temporarily reducing all working hours was the best alternative,” Mary Jo Villa, regional president, said.
Mercyhealth, which operates clinics in Beloit, Roscoe and Rockford, as well as hospitals in Janesville and Rockford, began a temporary furlough program for some staff members on Monday. The furloughs affect staff who are not providing direct patient care, according to a news release from Mercyhealth.
“These are unprecedented times. In order to make sure we are positioned to meet our patients’ expected needs for critical care services and survive the economic challenges presented by this COVID-19 situation, Mercyhealth had to make difficult decisions,” the news release stated.
The news release also stated Mercyhealth expects the furloughs to last only a few weeks.
The Mercyhealth Human Resources Department is working with the affected employees to assist them in any way they can during this difficult time, according to the news release from Mercyhealth.
