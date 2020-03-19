BELOIT—With the arrival of COVID-19 and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Ever’s mandate against gatherings of more than 10 people, funerals are moving to the outdoors or online.
Beloit funeral directors are working swiftly to keep up with the changing requirements for those who gather to honor loved ones who have passed away.
On Thursday Brian Mark, owner of Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 E. Inman Parkway, was arranging an outdoor service for a family. It was an option as there is not a limit on the number of people attending an outdoor event. The family was going to be under a tent by the grave site as it was raining as others huddled under umbrellas.
“The family felt good being at the cemetery and laying a loved one to rest, considering everything that everyone is putting up with,” Mark said.
Mark said it’s been challenging to change the funeral format as funerals have such a personal touch to them.
“People are so used to hugs and handshakes, it will be a hard habit to break,” Mark said.
Mark said some funerals may be delayed a bit, and others can be held online if families are interested. Brian Mark Funeral Home, he said, has been holding online visitations and funerals for years, especially for people who aren’t able to attend services.
Jerry Murphy of Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, said a funeral at the home was being live streamed on Thursday. Staff at the home had limits of 10 people at a time, with others watching online.
To keep everyone safe, Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates had signage inside saying “Please practice social distancing, no hugging, no handshaking, stand six feet apart.” Signs on the door asked questions about if people have been exposed to COVID-19, have underlying health issues or are over the age of 60. If the answer is ‘yes,’ the sign says to not enter and instead visit the website to sign the register and watch the service online.
Murphy said the home would put a register book outside if necessary so if people don’t meet the criteria for entrance they can still register and get a card. The website also allows people to write letters of condolence, sign the register and light a candle, which has been in practice for years.
“Everybody’s really aware and very cooperative so I think we will all get through this,” Murphy said.
While Murphy said he’s optimistic conditions will improve by July, he said he’s trying not to schedule funeral services out in the future.
“Now is the focus,” he said.
Brian Foster, owner of Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, 1650 Huebbe Parkway, Beloit, said it was very difficult to tell families the mandate of no more than 50 people went down to 10 people in one day.
Those with the home are also used to hosting larger families that come in for arrangements. Now only “need to know” people can come in, including staff. At the Madison funeral home on Wednesday, Foster said he was the eleventh person so he had to walk outside.
Foster said the home is in the process of getting rigged up for online funerals. He said outside funerals are good, but also require spacing which can be challenging as well as weather conditions to consider.
Foster said funeral directors are in the difficult position of having to weigh the needs of families while considering where liability issues could creep in.
If COVID-19 restrictions continue, Foster said he will be looking at online visitations as well as services. He said those watching could send condolences at the same time as they are viewing.
“We are going to see if we can get a two-way option, and also Skyping, so someone can call in and talk to the family directly,” Foster said.
