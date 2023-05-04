BELOIT — Local homeless advocates say they’re seeking new funding options after the Beloit City Council scuttled a plan to put $350,000 in federal pandemic rescue funds toward hiring homelessness caseworkers, moving instead toward spending it on city park upgrades.
City officials said in city memos and at public meetings this week that local nonprofit agencies and a volunteer Beloit homelessness task force had been encouraged to apply for $350,000 in ARPA federal pandemic relief funding that could cover two employees. Those were to be “homeless liaisons” whose job would be to link homeless people with services and track clients’ progress using data analysis.
City officials said after a three-week application period earlier this year, no one applied for the social service funds. On Monday, the council voted roll the ARPA that had been eyed for homeless liaisons in alongside $2.5 million in ARPA funds the city already had proposed to spend for various parks improvements.
The city council expects to soon vote on how to spend more than $3 million in ARPA funding, including proposals for a set of other city housing and homelessness programs. But hiring city caseworkers to work directly with local homeless people won’t be a part of the mix.
For now, the city hasn’t suggested an alternative funding source to hire a homeless liaison, but along with a slew of parks improvement projects now on the table, the city council on May 15 will vote on whether to allocate:
--$950,000 for homeless services and response
--$800,000 for nonprofit building and facility improvements
--$2,000,000 for transitional living facilities for the homeless.
The council’s action Monday came as the city faces deadlines to design parks improvements, schedule the work, and allocate ARPA project funding that the federal government says must earmarked by the end of this year.
Ann Sitrick-Joyce, who advises the Beloit Area Task Force on Homelessness, a local volunteer advisory panel, said the city and her group had worked for months to identify homeless needs that could be met through ARPA funding.
She said based on feedback she’s received, local nonprofits who reviewed the city’s homeless liaison plan said they weren’t clear on the parameters of a job. She said the city hadn’t fleshed out in its grant application documents whether local social service agencies would be expected to provide the liaisons to the city, along with workspace and work equipment, she said.
Sitrick-Joyce said some of the agencies that work with homeless populations, particularly smaller nonprofits, didn’t apply because it might not have been feasible for them to allocate staff or offer other in-kind services outside of the nonprofits’ own budgets.
She also said it wasn’t clear if the funding available would cover other aspects of the program outside of paying for the new staff. But she said in earlier conversations with her panel that city of Beloit officials had said the city didn’t have current staff trained for such social work with homeless people.
The city indicated in its application materials that the liaisons’ duties would include tracking the outcome of homeless clients, which would provide a new window to track and quantify successes and failures in how the local system serves the homeless.
“Nobody thought through how to connect those dots between (city) homeless liaisons and the agencies,” Sitrick-Joyce said. “You have to have open pathways.”
Sitrick-Joyce said residents in Beloit are facing continued rent and utility increases, and she pointed out that working people with families now make up about 60% of Beloit’s homelessness.
Sitrick-Joyce said she’d hoped the council would have delayed shifting the $350,000 to give local social service agencies and the city more time to craft a liaison position that would fit for both nonprofits and the city, but she said she blames neither the city nor the nonprofits involved over a proposal that apparently has fizzled.
She said she believes that the city and agencies likely will continue to pursue ways to bring a dedicated caseworker who’d channel homeless people to help and track what happens to them next.
City of Beloit Spokeswoman Sarah Lock said the city held more than one information session to lay out the liaison plan. She said during open enrollment for the funding, the city continued to encourage agencies to reach out with questions or for clarity on the proposal and the liaison position.
“Our city staff included the nonprofit agencies in the establishment of the ARPA funding programs, including the homeless liaison positions. Staff held several informational sessions about the funding opportunity asking agencies to apply for the funding and were present to answer questions,” Lock wrote in an email. “Staff proactively reached out to agencies when no applications were coming in and continued to encourage communication and collaboration. Ultimately, no applications were received.”