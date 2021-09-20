BELOIT—Beloit area businesses and organizations will see if they have what it takes to pull a decommissioned Beloit Fire Department truck as part of a unique fundraiser event this weekend.
Pulling for Hospice will bring together teams with all proceeds benefiting Beloit Regional Hospice. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.—3 p.m. on Sunday at the Ironworks North Parking Lot at the corner of Fourth Street and Ironworks Drive.
Beloit Health System Community Engagement Liaison Lindsay Baumann said the community event helps residents approach tough topics like end of life care for loved ones.
“It’s really a chance for us to connect with the community,” Baumann said. “We want to find ways to bring people together to learn more about the important work done by our hospice team.”
The event will feature live music from Gary the Band, a whole-hog roast, raffles, face painting and more. Some of the prizes offered in the raffles include a pair of kayaks and a freezer full of frozen meats.
Prizes for first, second and third places will be awarded, with the winners taking home prizes ranging from $100 to $500 depending on the finish.
The fire engine is a decommissioned Beloit Fire Department fire truck owned by Erickson Auto Parts, with the Erickson family loaning the truck for the day of friendly competition. Baumann said the group hopes to bring out crews from various fire departments to take on the challenge.
After a longtime fundraiser through Skip’s Friendly Village stopped due to COVID-19, organizers hope many of those who frequented the annual Hospice Breakfast will stop by for the new event.
“We’re hoping for a great day and to continue on the tradition of supporting Beloit Regional Hospice,” Baumann said.
Beloit Regional Hospice relies on the funds raised from events to ensure the organization can provide the highest quality end-of-life care to anyone who needs it, regardless of their ability to pay. Grief support programs are offered for free by Beloit Regional Hospice to all who have experienced a loss of a loved one.