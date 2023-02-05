Cofi Watson enjoys a day outdoors with his grandmother, Margie Carroll, during an event Saturday at Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit. Sledding, snowshoeing and other activities were offered at the nature area.
Stella Barrett, a Beloit College intern, reads to children during an event at Nature at the Confluence on Saturday. The event featured snowshoing and sledding outdoors and reading and other activities indoors.
SOUTH BELOIT — Residents donned snowshoes, slid down hills on sleds, or just enjoyed the outdoors by a warm fire at Nature at the Confluence on Saturday.
Snowshoes and sleds were provided thanks to the Beloit Public Library for those who visited 306 Dickop St. on Saturday afternoon. There also were children’s activities such as book reading inside the facility.
On a hill outside the facility, children enjoyed sledding, and they tossed an occasional snowball at their adult companions.
Nature at the Confluence will host three other events in February. On Feb. 10 from 6:30 — 8 p.m., the Dance Your Heart Out event will be held. Line Dancing with Jen will be offered, or those attending can take a candlelit walk along the prairie path. There also will be Valentine card making along with snacks. Cost is $7.
On Feb. 17 from 7:30 — 9 a.m., the Great Backyard Bird Count and Hike will be held. Those attending can learn to use bird identification apps and they can borrow binoculars. Will Rezin of Wild Birds Unlimited of Roscoe will give a walk along the Rock River Birding and Hiking Trail at 8 a.m. Cost is $5.
On Feb. 21 from 5 — 6 p.m., a free Sunset Walkabout will be offered. A guided stroll along the trails will provide a relaxing experience for visitors.