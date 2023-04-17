Crowds settle in for some cool jazz provided by the Harlan Jefferson band as the Music and More at Harry’s Place concert series kicked in this file photo. The free outdoor concert series begins this year on June 16 with Harlan Jefferson.
BELOIT — The riverfront will be ringing with music ranging from cool jazz to driving blues and even a touch of accordion fueled polka this summer.
The free concert series Music at Harry’s Place presented by Friends of RiverFront will take place from June through August at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park.
All shows will start at 7 p.m. with food being available from vendors starting at 6 p.m. This year’s entertainment includes:
June 16 — Harlan Jefferson of nearby Rockford is a talented saxophone player who will perform jazz, R&B, hip hop and more. He and his band are regulars at Music at Harry’s Place.
June 23 — Cash Box Kings of Chicago brings its Chicago-style blues and Delta blues to the riverfront in Beloit. The band recently released its newest album, “Oscar’s Motel” on Alligator Records.
June 30 — Cartunes is a Madison based band that will delight audiences with versions of ‘70s and ‘80s hits. The band invites everyone to come out and dance
July 7 — That Gurl from Rockford proves the ‘70s are still alive, offering hits from Fleetwood Mac, Bruce Springsteen, the Eagles and more.
July 14 — Copper Box this quartet from Oshkosh brings its accordion infused, high energy music to Beloit. Expect some different versions of rock classics as well as a little creole music and a touch of polka.
July 21 — Gary McAdams Band presents its “Always tasty, classic American music to stages across the Midwest and beyond. Some classics on the band’s set list include “Tennessee Whisky,” and “Route 66.”
July 28 — The Jimmys is another regular at Music at Harry’s Place. This fun band brings a mix of blues, R&B and rock to the stage at each performance.
Aug. 11 — Grand Groove Hotel is a nine-piece band that delivers smooth soul, high energy R&B and blues.
Aug. 18 — Dave Potter Band. Potter is a talented guitarist who has had the honor of sitting in with such musicians as Bob Margolin, Billy Flynn, Barrelhouse Chuck, Lurrie Bell and others.
Aug. 25 — Rainbow Bridge specializes is ‘70s and ‘80s rock and country tunes.
Before the music starts, residents can learn a few dance moves at Dancing at Harry’s Place. The free lessons start at 7 p.m. at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion at Riverside Park. The dates and dance styles are as follows.
June 12 — Swing
June 26 — Waltz
July 10 — Line
July 24 — Polka
Aug. 14 — Cha Cha
Aug. 28 — Square
Also, the Movie on the Big Lawn will be on Sept. 8 with a rain date set for Sept. 10. The Pixar animated classic “Finding Nemo” will be the featured movie with food and activities offered before the movie starts at dusk.
Sponsors for the events at Riverside Park this summer include ABC Supply Co., Batterman, Beloit Daily News, Beloit Health System, Fairbanks Morse Defense, First National Bank & Trust, Kerry Inc., Stateline Community Foundation, Thrivent and Visit Beloit.