School District of Beloit Retired Administrator Fran Fruzen receives some 93rd birthday cards from students at Fruzen Intermediate School delivered to his doorstep by assistant principals Stuart Ritzert and Jennifer Schieve on Monday afternoon. Fruzen has a close relationship with the school he was named after.
School District of Beloit Retired Administrator Fran Fruzen receives some 93rd birthday cards from students at Fruzen Intermediate School delivered to his doorstep by assistant principals Stuart Ritzert and Jennifer Schieve on Monday afternoon. Fruzen has a close relationship with the school he was named after.
Hillary Gavan/Beloit Daily News
A child from Fran Fruzen Intermediate School visits with retired administrator Fran Fruzen. Fruzen turned 93 on Monday. He still regularly visits the school that is named in his honor.
BELOIT—The man affectionately known as “Mr. Beloit” for his dedication to the city and school district received some colorful cards from Fruzen Intermediate School students on Monday in honor of his 93rd birthday.
The box of cards and a plant tucked in a Fruzen backpack were escorted to Fruzen’s home via Fruzen school assistant principals Jennifer Schieve and Stuart Ritzert on Monday afternoon.
The assistant principals said they asked all staff to urge students to create cards.
“I like to think we do a good job of keeping him connected,” Ritzert said.
“We want to acknowledge him and remind him how important he is,” Schieve said.
Fruzen Intermediate School was named after Fran Fruzen in 2015. He retired in 2011 after a 55-year career in the district. He had been a teacher, an assistant principal at Beloit Memorial High School and a district administrator and Beloit’s Safe & Drug-Free Schools coordinator. He also has been involved with a myriad of community organizations.
His service to the community is also noted by his 2016 induction into the Beloit Historical Society Hall of Fame.
It’s a rarity, Ritzert said, for a school to be named after someone who is still alive and it offers many special opportunities.
Fruzen is a regular guest speaker with fourth graders as well as staff and administrators. He made up little cards to pass out with some of his pillars of wisdom.
“The message is still valid today,” Schieve said.
He tells educators to never cease to learn, to be seen as caring and concerned adults, have high expectations for all students and provide opportunities for all students to participate and learn. He tells them to be impeccable with their words and not to take anything personally.
“Nothing others do is because of you. What others say and do is a projection of their own reality—their own dream. When you are immune to the opinions and actions of others, you won’t be the victim of needless suffering,” Fruzen said.
He also tells educators not to make assumptions and to always do their best.
Schieve said Fruzen remains current on student affairs and has stressed the importance of social emotional learning for students following the COVID-19 pandemic.
He tells students to be impeccable with their words, to have good behaviors and to be a role model.
Fruzen said he celebrated his birthday with family on Monday. He and his wife, Marilyn, live in Beloit. His wife, Marilyn, often gives banana and zucchini breads to Fruzen school staff.