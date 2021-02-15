Due to the ongoing forecast for dangerously cold temperatures, the Rock County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has extended the currently activated Emergency Warming Shelter option through the morning of Saturday, Feb. 20.
Individuals who need emergency overnight shelter specifically related to the extreme temperatures should contact Rock County Crisis at 608-757-5025 for access to the Overnight Warming Shelter.
For more information about other emergency resources, please contact United Way, by dialing the three-digit number 2-1-1 or 877-947-2211, or visit www.211wisconsin.org.
The Beloit Public Library has been designated a warming center. It is open 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to rise a bit in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service forecast for the Stateline Area.
Today's high temperatures will be around 15 degrees with north winds at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, low temperatures will be around 3 below zero with north winds up to 5 mph.
Wednesday will see high temperatures around 20 degrees with southeast winds around 5 mph. Low temperatures Wednesday night will be around 7 degrees.
Thursday's highs will be in the lower 20s and lows Thursday night will be around 4 degrees.
Friday's high temperature will be around 19 degrees and lows will be around 1 below zero.
Saturday's high temperatures will be in the lower 20s and lows will be around 12 degrees.
Sunday's high will be in the lower 30s with a 30% chance of light snow.