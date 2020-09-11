BELOIT — Talk to the Friends of Beckman Mill and some things rise to the surface immediately. Feelings of pride, appreciation and reverence are among them.
The pride is in the accomplishments the volunteer group has completed over a 30 year period at the Beckman family grist mill operation and the out buildings at the Rock County Park.
The appreciation is for all of the thousands of volunteer hours spent and donations, grants and funds from the Stateline Community Foundation received to enable the work to get done.
The reverence is in their obvious respect for history, heritage and the Beckman family.
While a celebration would have been held to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their beginnings and the mill restorations, the COVID-19 virus put a damper on plans, members said.
Still, the park remains a place of scenic beauty and serenity and is open to the public to enjoy.
“The park is still used every day,” said Sheri Disrud, past Friends president.
“It’s the most used Rock County Park,” said Marty Densch, current president.
People can still walk the grounds, fish in the pond and picnic, for example. An area of playground equipment was added last fall for children. The cost for which was split between the Friends and Rock County.
“We just don’t give tours of the buildings because of the COIVID-19,” Disrud said.
Volunteer work crews still come out twice a week to for help with any maintenance issues and the county handles mowing of the grounds, the members said.
The park is often used for photo sessions for family gatherings, weddings and more.
The mill site has a long history.
According to information on the mill: In the 1840s, a distillery was located on the premises. It was destroyed by fire and a grist mill was constructed in 1868.
Early in 1882, August Beckman bought the mill. Later, his sons, Charlie and George ran the operation of grinding oats, wheat, rye, barley and buckwheat.
The mill also became a popular meeting place over the years. Dances also were held on the grounds and Charlie’s wife, Bessie, flipped hamburgers for the hungry crowds that would gather. Charlie Beckman continued to run the mill until the 1950s. People also fished and ice skated on the pond.
In 1967, Rock County had purchased 34 acres of the land that would become Beckman County Park about six miles southwest of Beloit at 114 S. County Highway H. In 1978, the county bought 16 more acres and the old grist mill from the Beckman family.
The buildings kept deteriorating over the years and were ready for demolition or reconstruction by 1990. That’s when the Friends of Beckman Mill formed.
Over the next 25 years they restored the mill building and made the mill operational again to represent about the 1920s for demonstration purposes; reconstructed the dam and fish ladder; constructed the visitor center/gift shop named the Griinke Creamery and blacksmith shop; turned the former Beckman home into a museum and cooperage.
Over the years as people discovered the appeal of the restored site, it became more popular, the friends said.
Volunteer Coordinator for the group Crystal Sheehan said usually about 14 weddings are held on the grounds annually. Three were lined up for September, she said. For a wedding, a $75 donation is requested.
While the bulk of the restoration work was completed during the first 25 years after the group formed, much has been done in the past five years as well.
That includes:
- A new roof installed over the mill. Materials provided by ABC Supply Company, Inc. and labor by Aurum Contracting.
- A new roof was installed over the cooperage (formerly the Beckman family home). Materials provided by ABC Supply Company, Inc. and labor by Aurum Contracting.
- A new colorful flower garden was created, maintained and named “A Mother’s Garden” just outside the cooperage. Three sisters are responsible for the garden’s creation: Lori Muller, Lisa Carroll and Deb Goodwick.
- A Norwegian mill stone was acquired and set up inside the Beckman Mill. The stone is significant for the fossils it contains.
- Replacement of the gate between the gift shop and the barn making it more wheelchair accessible.
- Construction of the front porch on the cooperage, similar to the porch the Beckman’s had when they lived in the family home.
- The quarterly newsletter continues to be published and compiled by Densch.
- The Friends acquired a 1912 Overland touring car, donated by the late Lloyd “Hap” Hornbostel. The exterior of royal blue was painted by Drevdahl Auto Body. The vehicle is kept in storage on the grounds and brought out when events are held. The original owner of the car lived just a few miles from the mill.
- More recently, the group has provided short videos on Facebook about the mill stones, virtual seasonal openings and past openings.
While the list of completions over the past five years is considerable, the tasks performed overall in 30 years is “remarkable,” the friends said.
“It’s hard to imagine what would have happened if the Friends of Beckman Mill hadn’t been formed; the buildings would be gone,” Densch said.
The group is hopeful it will be able to postpone a 30th anniversary celebration next year, Disrud said.
Meanwhile, “We really miss being with the volunteers and explaining the history of the mill to people, but the history is still here,” she said.
For more information about the Beckman Mill, to become a volunteer or a member of the Friends and receive the quarterly newsletter, go to: www.beckmanmill.org or call 608-751-1551.