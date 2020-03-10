BELOIT—Beloit Fresh Start students will be writing, planting and painting thanks to a new partnership with Grinnell Hall Senior Center.
In February the students painted the center’s entryway, and in March they will build raised beds. Ten of the students just sent their first letters to seniors to begin a pen-pal relationship.
“Grinnell Hall Senior Center is excited to be working with Fresh Start, Community Action young adults. They recently completed some painting in the entry and we are working together on the construction of raised garden beds. The pen pals will provide great interaction between generations, and I am looking forward to comments from both generations. We also are planning on visiting the community garden to learn about their process and needs,” said Senior Center Manager Debbie Kraus.
“They have needs and we have students looking to do community service,” said Community Action Community Service Specialist Kaelyb Lokrantz. “We want to get them more civically engaged and active in the community. Grinnell is another way we can help do that. I’m hoping to continue it into the future.”
Beloit Fresh Start, run by Community Action Inc., is an education and job-training program for at-risk youth.
Half of their time is spent in an educational program to complete their high school education or GED, while the remainder of their time is spent in construction, community service, leadership development, employability and various life skills classes. At Fresh Start students help build and remodel homes in the Merrill neighborhood as part of their construction work. The group also does community service at a variety of places including the Welty Environmental Center and Early Head Start.
