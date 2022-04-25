BELOIT—A little over a month into spring and this morning brings northern Illinois residents a freeze warning, which pushes back the plans of gardeners and farmers who want to get seeds and plants in the ground.
The National Weather Service issued multiple freeze warnings throughout northern Illinois and southern Iowa for Monday evening and this morning.
Elements Nursery and Garden Center in Beloit is in its first year of operations and the new business is pretty dependent on the weather.
“How the weather has been going right now, we have seen production pushed back by at least two weeks,” said Christa Nilson, owner of Elements Nursery and Garden Center.
“For 2022, I assume the spring flowers will be coming slower and the summer flowers will be available sooner than projected,” Nilson said.
“The cold weather definitely has had an affect on us, but we have adjusted and are ready for the spring season,” she said.
Winnebago County in Illinois and southern Wisconsin have noticed the cold weather taking hold in the first month of spring.
“It has been too cool to start planting yet for most farmers.” noted Ann Marie Cain, manager at Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau in Illinois.
“Planting corn seeds won’t begin until May, but the cold weather might push it back if this weather continues,” said Jordan Schuler Regional Crops Educator with UW Extension. Schuler’s region includes Rock and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin.
Farmers in Winnebago and Boone counties have noticed a significant contrast compared to last year.
“Last year farmers were able to get an early start on planting seeds, but most have not started this year because of the weather,” Cain noted.
Farmers in northern Illinois are waiting for the soil to warm up.
“I was told that the soil temperature is around 48 degrees and farmers like it to be around 50 to 55 degrees,” Cain said. “The seeds won’t germinate until the solid gets warm enough.”
Weather has not been very consistent throughout the year and especially this spring.
Schuler warns that the increase of precipitation, particularly a recent snowfall, has caused worry for farmers.
“Wetter soil with the colder weather has caused worry of potential disease and a decrease in yields,” Schuler said.
Farmers do have options if the cool weather continues.
“Farmers can use a variety of seeds that can be planted in colder temperatures if need be,” Cain said.
“Other than delaying planting, farmers in Rock county and areas that have irrigation systems, can use that to combat the frost buildup,” explained Schuler.
The coming week will be fairly cool for the last week in April, according to the National Weather Service forecast for Rock County. Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low temperatures will be in the 20s. Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the mid 40s with a chance of rain which may turn to snow in the evening when lows will dip down to the 30s. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 50s and Friday and Saturday will see highs in the upper 50s.