ROCKFORD—A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Freeport, Illinois man, accusing him of traveling from Illinois to Iowa to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.
Erich M. Brinkmeier, 25, was indicted on two counts of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and committing a felony sex offense while he was required to register as a sex offender, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney—Northern District of Illinois.
The indictment alleges Brinkmeier traveled from Illinois to Iowa on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 2019 to engage in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old minor.
If convicted, each count carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation—Chicago office, Freeport Police Department and Rockford Police Department were involved in the investigation.
The government is represented by U.S. Attorney Michael Love.