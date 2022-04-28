hot Freeman Parkway in Beloit to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - Freeman Parkway will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for a sanitary sewer connection project.The closure will be north of Fuller Drive and south of Chatsworth Drive. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Freeman Parkway Fuller Drive Chatsworth Drive Sewer Connection Project Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Town of Beloit teen accused of repeated sexual assault of a child Ventriloquist/comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Beloit Person shot and killed at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville Carl Disrud "Wongs of Beloit" book to be launched at library Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime