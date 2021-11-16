(From left): Apple Hut owner Lori Jensen, Overflowing Cup Pastor Dave Fogderud and Doug Townsend gather by a pickup truck full of apple donations from Apple Hut in a previous year. The Overflowing Cup and the Masonic Lodge are collecting donations for a Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day. The Apple Hut gives donations to the turkey dinner.
BELOIT—The Masonic Lodge and Overflowing Cup are once again teaming up to serve a free Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all of the trimmings on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m.—2 p.m. at 229 West Grand Ave.
The event is sponsored by the Overflowing Cup, and held in cooperation with The Masonic Lodge and area churches, businesses and organizations.
“There will be music both during and after the meal. This is an opportunity to ‘count your blessings’ by getting involved in this Stateline community. We still need donations of food, supplies and volunteer help. We need turkeys, potatoes, vegetables, deserts and people to prepare and serve the food. Please call to offer your help,” said Overflowing Cup Pastor Dave Fogderud.
Those interested in helping with food donations can contact Diana Fogderud at 608-365-0365 and those interested in volunteering can contact Volunteer Coordinator Wendy Laird at 815-389-3203.
Dave Fogderud said organizers are expecting to serve at least 300 people this year. He noted volunteers will be delivering to shut-ins as well, a much needed service.
It’s a momentous day for organizers as they will be able to meet indoors again. Due to COVID-19, the event was held in drive-through fashion last year. While many were served, being indoors will offer more fellowship opportunities.
“Last year we still had to do it by handing out meals as a pickup service,” Dave Fogderud said. “This year we are serving inside and we are going to have some music while people are eating. I think it will be a wonderful time.”
Anyone is welcome to the free meal. It’s not only a delicious meal, but a time for joining with friends and neighbors.
Diana Fogderud said the current food needs are for green bean casseroles, sweet potatoes and desserts. There were seven turkeys needed as of press time.
The Fogderuds said the following businesses have stepped up to help: Pizza Ranch, Apple Hut as well as Sophia’s and Neli’s restaurants.
The Fogderuds also noted homelessness continues to be a big issue and they see growing numbers of people in need.
“Every time we try to put someone in a shelter they are full,” Dave Fogderud said.