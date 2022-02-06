MADISON—A team of more than 300 Wisconsin lawyers helped nearly 3,000 low income residents answer civil legal questions last year as part of a program supported by the State Bar Association of Wisconsin, with the program looking to help even more people this year.
“With the ongoing pandemic, we expect to receive more questions this year and in coming years as civil cases play out in the courts,” said Jeff Brown, pro bono manager for the State Bar Association of Wisconsin.
Brown said Wisconsin Free Legal Answers provides answers to legal questions for residents who qualify through a web-based portal with an easy to use format and serves as a convenient option for residents to get brief legal advice about every-day civil legal problems that they may face.
“They don’t have to take time off work or arrange for child care to get in touch with us. They can ask their question from the comfort of their home or on a break when it’s convenient for them,” Brown said.
The most common issues that lawyers handle with the service are issues related to divorce and children, housing, consumer law, employment issues, real estate, and probate, Brown said.
“The only issues that we don’t handle are questions about criminal charges, probation and parole,” Brown said. “It’s important to follow the correct legal process and understand your legal rights. We understand that people are often busy and it’s easy to let a problem sit. Legal problems rarely get better if they are ignored. When they seek help, a lot of people can’t afford to hire an attorney to help them with their legal issue.”
Clients go through an online screening process to establish financial eligibility. All communications between lawyers and clients are confidential and take place through a secure website. Clients receive an email notification when an attorney responds to their question.
Those who qualify can upload copies of their court documents or photos to help explain their question. Our volunteers can provide links to forms and statutes or attach them to the response.
Since 2016, more than 7,000 Wisconsinites have had their legal questions answered. Nationally, ABA Free Legal Answers has helped nearly 200,000 low income individuals during that same time period. In 2021, 342 Wisconsin attorneys helped 1,771 low income residents with civil legal questions based on a broad range of issues.
Wisconsin Free Legal Answers is a project of the Wisconsin Access to Justice Commission and supported by the state bar association and the national ABA Free Legal Answers platform. To see if you qualify, visit www.wi.freelegalanswers.org.