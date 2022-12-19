SHARON—A community holiday feast will be held in the Village of Sharon on Friday thanks to a $1,000 grant awarded by the AARP Wisconsin
Small Towne Preservations was awarded the grant and will host the free community meal from 3—6 p.m. at the Small Towne Lounge, 114 Plain St.
The lounge has a maximum capacity seating of 25 people, but the organization hopes that will give guests the opportunity to conserve with other guests.
“We will be limited to 25 meals this year, but we hope to double the capacity for next year,” said Amanda Rose, Treasurer of Small Towne Preservations.
Rose requests that interested parties pre-register for the event in person either at the lounge or at Small Towne Market at 201 Baldwin St.
People of any age are permitted to attend, but Rose explained that the main focus group for the event will be seniors who are on a tight budget.
A turkey dinner with several side dishes will be served buffet-style and small gifts will be given to all attendees, Rose said. Classic Christmas themed films will be playing during the dinner at the lounge, also.
This is the first time Small Towne Preservations has hosted an event like this, but the organization has been helping the community in the past year.
Rose explains that one way the group accomplishes this is by bringing the small town life to Sharon.
“Through community projects and events, like the Small Towne Holiday Feast, we hope to instill the tight-knit sense of community that makes small town living so great,” Rose explained.
Rose and her organization was one of the many around the state that applied for the Small Dollar, Big Impact grant given out by AARP Wisconsin on a monthly basis.
This is the third year that AARP Wisconsin has offered this grant to communities, according to Jim Flaherty, Communications Director with AARP Wisconsin.
The grant gives one non-profit organization up to $1,000 to go towards a project that is a simple, short-term, low-cost solution to a problem within the community that could have remarkable impact on the shaping of neighborhoods and communities.
Small Towne Reservations were selected to receive the grant for the month of December.
“We were so excited and grateful, when we were awarded the grant,” Rose said. “This money that AARP has provided will go a long way in providing an amazing meal. No one will leave hungry and we will have a wonderful time.”