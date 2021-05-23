BELOIT — Fireworks, the Pops concert and baseball will be back this year for July 4 in the new location of Telfer Park, provided one makes a reservation.
The Beloit Snappers have agreed to host this year’s celebration and to bring an Independence Day fireworks show to Beloit on July 4. The free fireworks event will be held in the Pohlman Field stadium at Telfer Park, 2101 Cranston Road. While the fireworks will be a free event, ticketed reservations will be required to ensure social distancing during the show, according to information from the city.
This change is due to COVID-19. Details about the show, COVID-19 protocols and how to secure tickets are not yet available.
“The City of Beloit appreciates the Beloit Snappers willingness to coordinate this event,” said City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. “The City needs to ensure safety as medical providers continue COVID-19 vaccinations. We’ve come a long way, and we are very thankful this event can return in a safe manner while we work toward herd immunity.”
“The Beloit Snappers are proud to step up to the plate and bring our community together to celebrate our nation,” said Snappers President Jeff Jurgella. “As we are spending our last few months at Pohlman Field, this is an excellent opportunity to show our ongoing commitment to Beloit. The past year has been difficult for Beloit, and we’re thrilled to support this event.”
The pops concert will mark the first performance of a full season of concerts by BJSO.
“It’s a great cultural series, and we encourage the public to come out and enjoy its professional symphony orchestra,” BJSO Board President Larry Arft said.
BJSO will also be performing summer Pops in Janesville on Tuesday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Roth Community Pavilion, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.
The length of the Pops show is dependent on a private fundraising campaign. Any individuals or businesses interested in supporting the fireworks show fundraiser can visit the Stateline Community Foundation’s website https://statelinecf.org/give/ and designate a donation to the “Pops on the Rocks Pass Through Fund.”