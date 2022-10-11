BELOIT—The Beloit Historical Society will induct seven individuals into the Beloit Hall of Fame during a ceremony set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St.
Inductees this year are Linda L. Ward, Richard Gerhard, R. Thomas Nightingale, Dr. Kenneth Gold, Fred and Joanne Klett and Tony Scodwell. Scodwell will be inducted at a separate event set for 1 p.m. on Oct. 26
Fred and Joanne KlettBoth individually and as a couple, the late Frederick G. Klett and Joanne Klett built a meaningful legacy and left an indelible mark on their community of choice, Beloit.
Mr. Klett was raised in LaValle, Wisconsin. As a young man he was appointed and attended the United States Military Academy at West Point. West Point’s “Duty-Honor-Country” motto became the organizing principle of his life both in business and in his approach to raising a family.
With exceptional success, he operated Klett Insurance and Financial Services in Beloit for 46 years, representing the Prudential Insurance Company. He was the number one producer for the company’s Madison Regional Office year after year, becoming a Life and Qualifying member of the prestigious Insurance Industry’s Million Dollar Round Table. he took pride in serving clients as a Chartered Life Underwriter, and his expertise made him a valued speaker at insurance events around the United States.
Fred Klett served the Beloit community in many public and private ways. He exceeded fundraising goals as campaign chairman for the Stateline United Way. He served as president of the Chamber of Commerce and as Ambassador Supreme for the organization. He was appointed to the Blackhawk Bank Board of Directors. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church for more than 60 years, where he served as lay leader. He helped with Hands of Faith and, along with is wife, Joanne, delivered Meals on Wheels. He was a consistent philanthropist, supporting his church, Beloit Health System, the YMCA and others, leading fund drives for the new church and the YMCA. He spent time coaching for Cub Scouts until he turned the task over to his sons.
Joanne Klett was raised in Wonewoc, Wisconsin, not far from LaValle. They were married in Elroy, Wisconsin, and made their first home in Augusta, Georgia, living off post from Camp Gordon as Fred served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
In Beloit, Joanne Klett was a busy homemaker, mother and active volunteer for a long list of community activities. She headed up the Miss Beloit Pageant from the 1980s until 2012; was a Sunday School teacher for 28 years; a Host Parent for Beloit College international students for more than 20 years; and a hostess for Welcome Wagon. She served as PTA president at Morgan, Aldrich and Beloit Memorial schools. She was a lay leader for First United Methodist Church; organized style shows and rummage sales as church fundraisers; was a Scout Den Mother for 13 years; and was voted “Mother of the Year” in Beloit’s wrestling program.
Her fun-loving ways brought her on-stage to walk the Miss America runway in her 80s; found her becoming a member of the 60s-and-over New Horizons Band in Waukesha, playing trombone; and in her younger years being her high school’s drum majorette, a member of the Who’s Who of Twirling, and presenting a twirling performance for Harry Truman when his train came to town.
For all their accomplishments, Fred and Joanne are equally well known in Beloit as parents of 10 high-performing children—nine boys and one girl. No matter how busy, they always made time to attend the kids’ school activities, sporting events and to take an active role to help young people. That extended across the neighborhood where the Klett kids grew up, with the Klett home known as the “Kool Aid House” for one and all.