ROCKFORD - Four people were wounded Friday morning at a Rockford apartment complex.
Three male victims and one female victims suffered gunshot wounds, according to a video posted on the Rockford Police Department Facebook page. One male victim's injury was described as critical while the other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to Auburn Manor apartments at 4104 Auburn St. to investigate a report of gunfire. Police Chief Dan O'Shea said an individual believed to be involved in the incident is being sought.
