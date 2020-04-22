ROCKFORD - Four suspects, including two juveniles, were arrested following an armed robbery in Rockford on Tuesday.
All four were charged with armed robbery. Travon Davis, 18, also was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery and aggravated resisting arrest.
Also arrested was James Patrick Yance, 21, a 12-year-old juvenile and a 16-year-old juvenile. All suspects are from Rockford.
Police were called to the 1700 block of Kishwaukee Street on Tuesday to investigate a reported armed robbery. The suspects were later found and Davis, reportedly fled from officers. After a brief chase, he was taken into custody and a firearm was found in his possession, according to a Rockford Police Department news release.
