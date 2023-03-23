TOWN OF BELOIT - Four candidates are running for two seats on the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors.
John Pelock, who currently serves on the Town of Beloit Board, and three other candidates - Steven Kopp, Marilyn Sloniker and Jim Stevens, will appear on the spring ballot for Town of Beloit voters. Kopp and Sloniker responded to the Daily News with information about themselves. Information about Pelock and Stevens came from previous stories in the Daily News.
The following is some information about the candidates:
Steven J. Kopp
Steven J. Kopp, 68, has been a resident of the Town of Beloit for 50 years. He is a retired law enforcement officer and he retired after serving as Town of Beloit police chief. He also served as acting town administrator for three months.
He is a graduate of Beloit Turner High School and he earned a bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He also. also is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and the F.B.I. National Academy.
He and his wife, Dawn, have made their home in the Town of Beloit. He has two adult daughters - Torrie and Jenna.
Kopp said because of his experience as the former police chief for the township, and as acting administrator for the Town of Beloit, he is keenly aware of the issues facing the township.
"The town has seen growth in recent years, and development needs to occur in a systematic and controlled fashion, while being responsible with taxpayer dollars," Kopp said. "I want to help ensure that the town continues to provide quality services to its citizens. I feel I have the time, the interest, and the knowledge to be a responsible town board supervisor."
Marilyn Sloniker
Marilyn Sloniker, 53, was born and raised in Beloit. She previously served on the Beloit City Council. She currently is a business owner.
She earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology, religion and Spanish. She earned a master's degree in ministry and Biblical studies.
She and her husband, Pedro Balderramo Justo, make their home in the Town of Beloit. She has three step-daughters.
Sloniker wishes to see a change in township government.
She said there needs to be people who support each other in a positive manner.
"If there was a major crisis or disaster, would our community help each other?" she asked.
She would like to help business owners and residents through different processes in the township, she said.
John Pelock
John Pelock currently serves on the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors. He also currently serves on the Beloit Turner School District Board of Education.
Pelock taught at Beloit Turner High School for 37 years between 1972 and 2008.
He has earned undergraduate degrees in English, Political Science and History. He also earned a masters degree in government with an emphasis on constitutional law.
Jim Stevens
Jim Stevens has previously served on the Town of Beloit Board. He first was elected to the board in 2010. After a few years off the board, he again was elected to the board in 2019.
Diane Greenlee is the only candidate running for Town of Beloit chairperson.