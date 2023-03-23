Ready to cast ballots
Voters look at ward maps before they get their ballots in this file photo. Voters in the area are preparing to cast ballots in the spring general election.

 BDN file photo

TOWN OF BELOIT - Four candidates are running for two seats on the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors. 

John Pelock, who currently serves on the Town of Beloit Board, and three other candidates - Steven Kopp, Marilyn Sloniker and Jim Stevens, will appear on the spring ballot for Town of Beloit voters. Kopp and Sloniker responded to the Daily News with information about themselves. Information about Pelock and Stevens came from previous stories in the Daily News. 

