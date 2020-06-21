JANESVILLE - Four people suffered gunshot wounds in an incident at a gentlemen's club south of Janesville on Saturday morning.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office was called to the Blu Astor Cabaret, 6530 S. Highway 51 at about 2:06 a.m. in relation to a shots fired report. Town of Beloit EMS also was called as authorities learned a victim had been shot in the hand.
Deputies later learned three other subjects had been admitted to local hospitals. Of the four victims, two remained at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison for further treatment while two were treated and released.
The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the incident.
