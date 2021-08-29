TOWN OF BELOIT – Four people were injured following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon in the Town of Beloit, according to the Town of Beloit Fire Department.
At around 1 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of Riverside Drive (U.S. Highway 51) for a report of a person pinned in a vehicle following a crash.
Two vehicles collided trapping occupants inside each car, the fire department reported.
Two people were transported for medical treatment with serious injuries, and two individuals were treated at the scene then released.
The City of Beloit Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.