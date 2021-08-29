Township_Crash
Emergency crews responded to a multiple injury, two-vehicle crash on Saturday in the Town of Beloit. Two people were transported to hospital for serious injuries and two others were treated at the scene and released. 

 Photo courtesy of Sharon Wilson

TOWN OF BELOIT – Four people were injured following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon in the Town of Beloit, according to the Town of Beloit Fire Department.

At around 1 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of Riverside Drive (U.S. Highway 51) for a report of a person pinned in a vehicle following a crash.

Two vehicles collided trapping occupants inside each car, the fire department reported.

Two people were transported for medical treatment with serious injuries, and two individuals were treated at the scene then released.

The City of Beloit Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.