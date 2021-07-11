JANESVILLE—Three adults and a child were displaced from their home after a fire was reported at their residence Saturday night.
The fire was reported at 10:34 p.m. at 1230 N. Sumac Drive, according to a news release from the Janesville Fire Department.
Smoke was reported in the attic and fire crews found fire along a rear exterior wall which extended up to the attic. The fire was brought under control in 10 minutes, according to a news release from the Janesville Fire Department.
Due to the damage to the attic, the occupants were displaced and were being assisted by the American Red Cross. Fire damage was estimated at about $60,000. The fire remains under investigation.