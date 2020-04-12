BELOIT—Four Beloit suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a burglary Sunday in the 2000 block of Regal Oaks Court in Beloit, according to Beloit police command staff.
Officers were called to the vacant home at around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday for a burglary report. Multiple individuals fled the residence and a 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit, command staff said.
Two other individuals, Darren T. Nicely, 17, and Zachariah Nuber, 20, were arrested on Sunday. A fourth suspect, Dominick Davison, 17, was arrested Monday night, police said.
The report states the suspects allegedly damaged the home and used spray paint to vandalize the property, and the reporting officers observed two reported stolen vehicles parked in the driveway.
The 16-year-old male was arrested on possible charges of resisting/obstructing an officer, trespass to dwelling and possession of marijuana; Nuber was arrested on possible charges of resisting/obstructing an officer and trespass to dwelling; Nicely was arrested for possible burglary, operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent, criminal damage to property, and bail jumping charges; and Davison was arrested on possible charges of burglary as a party to a crime, criminal damage to property and resisting/obstructing an officer.
