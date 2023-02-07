In this Beloit Daily News file photo from Feb. 12, 2022, the Fourth Annual Black Women in Business Expo and Black History Month celebration organizer Vickie Lynn (right) sells some raffle tickets to her friend and entrepreneur Janene Stephenson at the event. This year's event is set for Feb. 11, but Lynn recently passed away. Friends and family plan to honor the expo's founder at the event.
BELOIT - After receiving a potentially fatal health diagnosis in her 20s, Vickie Lynn had to reevaluate her entire life.
She needed a new kidney and the chances of receiving one in due time were slim. However, rather than spending her time fretting and waiting for news of a donor, Lynn decided to charge forward with a pastime that had always interested her.
She tried her hand at stand-up comedy and discovered she was a natural at it. She spent much of her childhood helping to raise her younger brother, Osric, who was 10 years younger, and performing comedy allowed her to finally find herself.
According to Osric, it was comedy that allowed Lynn to mature, much more so than dealing with her health problems. She finally found something she loved to do and was good at, and she certainly wasn’t going to let a failing kidney stand in her way.
Despite receiving a grim diagnosis at such a young age, Lynn lived for several more decades before passing away on Feb. 3 of an injury associated with her health issues.
“Vickie was outspoken, Vickie was assertive, Vickie was incredibly charming. She knew what she wanted, and she wanted you to know what she wanted,” said Osric with a laugh.
Lynn wanted to find a way to market herself as a comedian and sought out a business-minded person to mentor her and help her with that goal. This search made her realize that there was an untapped community of Black female business owners who were unaware of each other and, therefore, unable to network.
The Black Women in Business Expo was started in 2019 by Vickie Lynn and has since been held annually in the Eclipse Center in Beloit.
This weekend, the expo will be held without the presence of founding member Lynn. Friends have hustled to continue organizing an event that Lynn would be proud of, all while mourning their leader and dear friend.
“Myself and the committee have been passed the baton to take over for Vickie,” said Paquita Purnell, committee organizer and owner of Blessed Divine Creations. “(The biggest challenge) is knowing we have to do it without her.”
The Black Women in Business Expo will be held noon - 6 p.m. Saturday at the Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Center.
The committee was planning to surprise Lynn this year with a roast, but due to her passing, the event has been modified to a toast and roast. The Black Women in Business Expo is celebrating its fifth year and Lynn’s family is planning to attend and speak about her life and achievements.
Lynn was a single mother of four children and a grandmother of eight, with another on the way. Looking back, her eldest son, Marshall, marvels at the strength and courage she showed when raising him and his siblings alone. Now that he is a parent himself, this feat is even more impressive to Marshall and he feels grateful that she got to be so involved in her grandchildren’s lives.
Described by Paquita as a “renaissance woman,” Lynn was a celebrated comedian, business woman, mother, and grandmother, who recently took up painting and drawing. While her contributions to her community and family cannot be understated, Lynn was also an individual in her own right who navigated life the best she could.
“We sometimes mythologize people, but part of loving someone is loving their humanness,” said Marshall.