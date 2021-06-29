JANESVILLE — The man who was hired just last week as the new CEO of Forward Janesville passed away Tuesday due to injuries he received in a motorcycle crash.
Forward Janesville, the chamber of commerce organization for Janesville, had announced on June 23 that Mike Osborne, an investment partner with Mirus Capital Advisors, would take over for retiring president and CEO John Beckford.
On the same day, Osborne was in a crash while riding his motorcycle. Forward Janesville announced Osborne's passing on Tuesday.