SUMNER, Wis. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward for information about a Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, man believed to be responsible for two homicides, an attempted homicide and an arson in Sumner last month.
Kevin P. Anderson, 62, is wanted in connection with the killing of his biological sister and her husband, shooting at a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy and for setting his deceased parent’s Sumner house on fire on June 16, according to Jefferson County Court documents.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7311.
