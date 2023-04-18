BELOIT — Friends and business associates remember Martha Mitchell as a person who loved the Stateline Area and who always greeted people with a smile.
Mitchell passed away on March 18 at the age of 79.
BELOIT — Friends and business associates remember Martha Mitchell as a person who loved the Stateline Area and who always greeted people with a smile.
Mitchell passed away on March 18 at the age of 79.
Mitchell served as executive director of Visit Beloit, formerly known as the Beloit Convention and Visitors Bureau, for 10 years. She retired in 2009.
Beloit City Council Vice President Nancy Forbeck recalled how Mitchell always was happy to help with nearly any project. Forbeck was Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Director when Mitchell was Visit Beloit executive director.
“She always was willing to say yes,” Forbeck recalled. “She loved Beloit.”
Mitchell served in management roles at the Quality Inn, Sweden House and Alpine inn in Rockford before she took a job at the Rockford Convention and Visitors Bureau.
In 1999, Mitchell became executive director of Visit Beloit.
“I knew Martha when she was in Rockford. She certainly was a mentor to me,” said Monica Krysztopa, who became executive director of Visit Beloit after Mitchell retired.
Today, Krysztopa is chief of communications and marketing for the School District of Beloit.
Mitchell lived in Rockford, but she remained active in the Beloit community even after her retirement. She was involved with the Roy Chapman Andrews Society and the Stateline Community Foundation.
Tara Tinder, executive director of the Stateline Community Foundation, said Mitchell served on the foundation board and she was on the grants committee, which distributed foundation grants to agencies in the area.
“Martha was a very important cog in the wheel that made Beloit great. She really cared about the community,” Tinder said. “Even after she retired, she stayed involved.”
Roy Chapman Andrews Society Administrative Assistant Ruth Carlson remembers Mitchell joined the society’s board of directors soon after the society first formed. She became the second president of the society’s board of directors, Carlson said.
Mitchell was on the society’s board when the Distinguished Explorer Award was first presented in 2003. Carlson said she remembers Mitchell as being very active and outgoing.
“Martha didn’t know how to say no. If anyone needed help or guidance, she always was there to say yes,” Carlson said.
Mitchell was born in Indianapolis, Indiana. She married her husband Bill Mitchell on Aug. 17, 1963.
A memorial mass for Mitchell will be held at 11 a.m. on April 28 at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park, Illinois. A celebration of life will be held following the mass at the Lombardi Club at 209 Olive St., Rockford, Illinois.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.