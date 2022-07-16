SOUTH BELOIT - Former South Beloit Fire Department Captain and Interim Fire Chief Gary Brown has filed for non-duty disability pension benefits, but the City of Beloit wants to have its say about that application.
The debate was the subject of a South Beloit Fire Pension Board meeting on Friday. The board was considering whether the city should be able to intervene in Brown's application for disability pension benefits. The board decided to delay its decision until all five board members could be present. Four of the board members were present on Friday.
Brown, who has served with the South Beloit Fire Department for 15 years, was named interim fire chief in October of 2021 when former chief Dan Zerfass resigned suddenly.
City officials announced in March that Brown was on leave from the fire department and Lt. Dave Palmer was performing duties of interim chief. Shortly afterward, Brown resigned from the fire department.
According to filings with the fire pension board, Brown had applied for non-duty pension disability benefits on March 25.
An attorney representing the city, Paul Denham, argued the city should have representation during the pension request hearing so the city can present evidence, call witnesses and cross-examine witnesses.
The attorney representing Brown, Frank Bertuca, said members of the pension board can call witnesses, request evidence and cross-examine witnesses on its own, so the city need not be part of the process.
Denham argued that the city has a financial responsibility to be part of the hearings in this matter, because the city is in charge of levying taxes that provide money for the pension fund. He also said there are certain facts the city would like to bring up about the case.
In the filings with the board, the city notes that Brown's duties at the fire department could have been modified to fit the limitations he faced with his claimed disability.
Also, the filings noted Brown was facing disciplinary termination when he filed his disability claim. He also had accepted a new job prior to his filing of the disability claim, according to the filing with the board.
The filing also noted Brown had filed an accident report involving a fire department vehicle on Feb. 14, 2022 that was called into question. The filing alleges Brown made false statements to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office following the accident. The filing also alleges Brown's "actions in staging an accident to cover up a separate incident."
Bertuca claimed that the city's claim that it has a right to intervene because of its financial responsibilities is not valid because then the city would intervene in all pension requests. He also said the pension board is separate from the city and has "an interest in keeping the hearing non-adversarial."
In the filing, Bertuca claimed, "overall, the city's financial interest in the case is outweighed by the unfairness of an adversarial proceeding for Mr. Brown's pension benefit hearing."
No future hearing date has yet been set in the matter.