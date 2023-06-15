Former State Sen. Judy Robson speaks on the floor of the Wisconsin Senate in this file photo.
BELOIT - Retired State Senator Judy Robson will present a historical perspective on the challenges of women in politics at 1 p.m. Monday at Grinnell Hall Senior Center, 631 Bluff St.
Robson will speak on her 21 years in the legislature where she served as both the first Democrat woman Senate Majority Leader and Minority Leader.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.