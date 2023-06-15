Robson looks back on service

Former State Sen. Judy Robson speaks on the floor of the Wisconsin Senate in this file photo.

 Photo provided

BELOIT - Retired State Senator Judy Robson will present a historical perspective  on the challenges of women in politics at 1 p.m. Monday at Grinnell Hall Senior Center, 631 Bluff St.

Robson will speak on her 21 years in the legislature where she served as both the first Democrat woman Senate Majority Leader and Minority Leader.