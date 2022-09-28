JANESVILLE—Peggy Ross, former Rock County Treasurer and community advocate, is being remembered by her peers and family as a dedicated professional and caring individual.
Ross, 83, passed away on Sept. 15. She served as Rock County Treasurer from 1987 to 2002.
“My mother was an independent and capable, strong woman who could do anything,” said Alisa Reum, Ross’s daughter. “She was dedicated to improving and serving her community.”
A celebration of Ross’s life will be held on Saturday in Nixa, Missouri. The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church.
“My mom moved to Missouri after she retired to be closer to her family,” Reum explained. “The Redeemer Lutheran church was important to her and she was dedicated to being a part of it.”
Ross worked on several boards within Rock County throughout her career, according to Reum. She also was active in the 4-H organization.
“She would try to attend as many community meetings as possible,” said Vicki Brown, former Rock County treasurer. “She was an advocate for getting community needs addressed.”
Brown took over the position of Rock County treasurer in 2002. She joined Ross’s staff in 1992 and worked with her for many years.
“In every meeting, be it with another board or her staff, she would keep people informed,” Brown said. “She would bring a copy of the newspaper and make sure everyone knew what was going on in the community.”
Once Brown took over the position, she kept traditions that Ross implements. For example, once all tax collection was completed, Ross would take all the staff out to lunch or order carry out lunches.
“She always appreciated her staff, but worked us hard,” Brown said. “Everyone who worked with her would tell you the same thing. We were all like a family and still to this day talk to each other.”
Ross loved to cook and the courthouse would smell of hot food coming from the treasurer’s office during a staff member’s birthday or major holiday.
“We had a running joke that you could find the courthouse on St Patrick’s Day by smelling corned beef and cabbage,” Brown said. “Another running joke that Ross would say is that she wants to see your recipes instead of a resume when in the hiring process.”
Sandy Disrud, the current Rock County Register of Deeds, started in her position in 1999.
“I remembered Ross as being feisty, kind and always got the job done,” Disrud said. ‘She always worked well with other elected officials and other departments within Rock County.”
Disrud like many others, remember Ross not just for the accomplishments she made professionally, but the way she made people smile with her cooking.
“I remember she would offer everyone in the court house, not just her staff, a plate of food,” Disrud explained. “I distinctly remember her turkey and stuffing she would make.”