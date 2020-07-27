BELOIT—Former Beloit Police Chief, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy and Rock County Board member Terry Fell passed away Saturday.
Local government officials remember Fell as a man dedicated to public service.
The Beloit Police Department remembered Fell for his long service to Beloit and the area in a post on the department’s Facebook page.
“Terry was a lifelong public servant within our Beloit and Rock County communities serving in a variety of capacities and will be missed by many. His legacy of community service will live on in his accomplishments and devotion to duty,” the post stated.
Fell started his law enforcement career with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in 1966 as a deputy. He served as undersheriff from 1977 to 1981 and was chief deputy from 1982 to 1991. He served as a patrol officer in Beloit from 1967 to 1970.
Fell served as Beloit Police Chief from 1991 to 1996.
He then began working at Blackhawk Technical College in the police science department.
He was elected to the Rock County Board of Supervisors in 2011, representing District 14. He continued to serve on the county board until last year.
Rock County Board Chair Kara Purviance said she admired Fell’s “experience, thoughtfulness, and humor.”
“I was saddened to hear of the the passing of Terry Fell,” Purviance said. “Supervisor Fell had already served on the County Board for some time before I was first elected in 2016. I was extremely fortunate to have served with Terry on both the Health Services and Public Safety & Justice Committees. I will remember Terry as a man of few words that left a huge impact on those who were fortunate enough to have served with him.”
Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said Fell was someone who was “not afraid to make the tough decisions.”
“He was one of those people who was involved in so much over the years you just continually were learning about all the things he had accomplished,” Smith said. “That was consistent with Terry’s low-key approach, particularly on the County Board, where he would work to make improvements but wouldn’t be the one to want to take credit.”
