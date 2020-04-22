BELOIT—Former School District of Beloit Interim Co-Superintendent Bill Beckley will receive $5,092 and be paid through April 11, as part of his separation agreement from the School District of Beloit.
The Beloit Daily News obtained the resignation agreement through a request under the Wisconsin Public Records law. The agreement was signed by Beckley and by board president Jeff Klett on April 7.
Beckley was last paid for the pay period ending April 11, his official resignation date. Klett said Beckley was also paid $5,092 for additional hours he worked above and beyond what he was contracted for.
The agreement also ends any claims against the district and includes a non-disparagement clause.
The board voted to accept the resignation of Interim Co-Superintendent Bill Beckley at its April 7 meeting. Klett said the needs of the district changed with the arrival of the coronavirus and the district wanted to move forward with one voice. The agreement stated that “due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parties have assessed administrator staffing needs and Beckley voluntarily agreed to step back and resign.”
In late January Beckley along with Sue Green agreed to work as interim co-superintendents.
They interviewed and were selected for the positions after former Superintendent Stanley Munro stepped down following three of his cabinet officials filing complaints claiming a hostile workplace had existed.
Beckley had retired in 2010 after a 15-year career with the Beloit Turner School District.
Green is a retired Beloit principal and former Oakfield, Wisconsin superintendent, and will continue on as interim superintendent through June 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.